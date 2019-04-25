Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, FROZEN, and More Participate in the 2019 Easter Bonnet Competition

The 2019 Broadway Cares Easter Bonnet Competition was held earlier this week. The Easter Bonnet Competition (#broadwaybonnets) is the culmination celebration of six weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies.

Check out photos from the performances below!

In addition, watch the highlights video from the presentation:

The top fundraiser of the season was Hamilton's "And Peggy" tour raising $513,734! The top Broadway musical fundraiser was Hamilton bringing in a total of $325,335! The first Broadway runners up were Mean Girls, followed by The Lion King, and Wicked.

The two performances are produced by and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Cast, crews and volunteers have been standing with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand at theatre exits accepting donations. The donations become grants that provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.





