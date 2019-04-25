Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, FROZEN, and More Participate in the 2019 Easter Bonnet Competition

Apr. 25, 2019  

The 2019 Broadway Cares Easter Bonnet Competition was held earlier this week. The Easter Bonnet Competition (#broadwaybonnets) is the culmination celebration of six weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies.

Check out photos from the performances below!

In addition, watch the highlights video from the presentation:

The top fundraiser of the season was Hamilton's "And Peggy" tour raising $513,734! The top Broadway musical fundraiser was Hamilton bringing in a total of $325,335! The first Broadway runners up were Mean Girls, followed by The Lion King, and Wicked.

The two performances are produced by and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Cast, crews and volunteers have been standing with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand at theatre exits accepting donations. The donations become grants that provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Opening Number

Frozen

Aladdin

Christine Pedi

National Tours

The Cher Show

Bonnet Parade

Come From Away

Dancers Responding to AIDS

Network

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Be More Chill

King Kong

Avenue Q

Day One Finale

Will Pullen, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick

Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond

Andy Karl, Orfeh

Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber

Tryphena Wade, Bogi Duma

Stephen Ashfield, Kim Exum, Cody Jamison

James Snyder, Heidi Schreck, Jayne Houdyshell

Glenda Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Kelli O'Hara, Jeff Daniels

Glenda Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Kelli O'Hara, Jeff Daniels

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Easter Bonnet

The Judges



