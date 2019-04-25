Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, FROZEN, and More Participate in the 2019 Easter Bonnet Competition
The 2019 Broadway Cares Easter Bonnet Competition was held earlier this week. The Easter Bonnet Competition (#broadwaybonnets) is the culmination celebration of six weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies.
Check out photos from the performances below!
In addition, watch the highlights video from the presentation:
The top fundraiser of the season was Hamilton's "And Peggy" tour raising $513,734! The top Broadway musical fundraiser was Hamilton bringing in a total of $325,335! The first Broadway runners up were Mean Girls, followed by The Lion King, and Wicked.
The two performances are produced by and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Cast, crews and volunteers have been standing with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand at theatre exits accepting donations. The donations become grants that provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
Opening Number
Frozen
Aladdin
National Tours
The Cher Show
Bonnet Parade
Come From Away
Dancers Responding to AIDS
Network
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Be More Chill
King Kong
Avenue Q
Day One Finale
Will Pullen, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick
Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond
Andy Karl, Orfeh
Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber
Tryphena Wade, Bogi Duma
Stephen Ashfield, Kim Exum, Cody Jamison
James Snyder, Heidi Schreck, Jayne Houdyshell
Glenda Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Kelli O'Hara, Jeff Daniels
Easter Bonnet
The Judges