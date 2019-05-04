Photo Flash: Brooklyn Diner Times Square Honors OKLAHOMA!'s Mary Testa With 'Aunt Eller's Chili'

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

The Brooklyn Diner Times Square (155 West 43rd Street) honored Tony nominee Mary Testa, Aunt Eller in the hit Tony nominated revival of Oklahoma! by renaming their signature chili, "Aunt Eller's Chili."

Mary was there to check it out and give her stamp of approval, alongside many of the cast and creatives from Oklahoma!

The cast and crew also sampled some of the diner's other specialties, including Mac & Cheese, Pigs in Blanket and Milkshakes.

Joining in the fun were Testa's co-stars Damon Daunno, James Davis, and Mallory Portnoy, as well as the show's musical director Nathan Koci and director, Daniel Fish.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! came to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The cast stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Casonas Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. The cast also includes: Chris Bannow, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Sasha Hutchings, Denver Milord, Kristie Dale Sanders, Chelsea Lee Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You