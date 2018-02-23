Photo Flash: Broadway's Couples Team Up for Valentine's Day Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
On Valentine's Day, Broadway's favorite couples and musical director Benjamin Rauhala celebrated Broadway romance, both on and off-stage. The concert featured many of Broadway's most romantic songs, heartfelt and hilarious stories from each couple, and the open-hearted cello stylings of Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf.
Featuring Broadway couples:
- Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Kara Lindsay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)
- Kyle Dean Massey (ABC's Nashville) and Taylor Frey (The View Upstairs)
- Tad Wilson (Rock of Ages) and Jessica Phillips (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert)
- Robert Lenzi (South Pacific) and Krystina Alabado (American Psycho)
- Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon) and Clay Thomson (Matilda)
- F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Ephie Aardema (The Bridges of Madison County)
- Stephen Mark Lukas (The Book of Mormon) and Brian Letendre (Mary Poppins)
- RJ Valliancourt (Diaspora) and Sara Kapner (Rags)
- Marc Phaneuf (Cats) and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (The Bridges of Madison County)
- Chris Meissner (FOX's Grease: Live) and Kathereyne Penny (Frozen - Live at the Hyperion)
- Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon) and Patrick Sulken (Kinky Boots)
- Marie Eife (Full House! The Musical!) and Kelly Thomas (Legally Blonde Asia Tour)
- David Ingber (Fantasy Football: The Musical) and Emily McNamara (Gettin' The Band Back Together
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Michael Hull
Christopher Rice and Clay Thomson
Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman
