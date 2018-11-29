Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Concert Series Hosts HEAD OVER HEELS Star Bonnie Milligan

Nov. 29, 2018  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present the newest Broadway sensation, Bonnie Milligan, who made her solo debut on Monday, November 26.

Ms. Milligan, who opened to rave reviews in her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels brought her impeccable comic timing and the most talked about belt in the city, which blew the roof off the iconic music room. Her very special musical guest was singer/actor Matt Doyle. The two sang the Billy Stritch/Sandy Knox country/pop hit, "Does He Love You," which was recorded by Reba McEntire.

Bonnie Milligan is currently making her Broadway debut to critical acclaim starring in Head Over Heels. Previous to HOH, Bonnie was seen playing the original role of Pat in the first national tour of Kinky Boots and off-Broadway in God Bless You, Mr Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect). Bonnie's television credits include the recurring role of Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (SciFi) and the upcoming new series from Ben Stiller.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Bonnie Milligan, Carmel Dean
Bonnie Milligan, Carmel Dean

Bonnie Milligan, Matt Doyle
Bonnie Milligan, Matt Doyle

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Erin Grush, Bonnie Milligan, Mallory Tucker
Erin Grush, Bonnie Milligan, Mallory Tucker

Katie Stevens, Bonnie Milligan, Ashley Timm
Katie Stevens, Bonnie Milligan, Ashley Timm

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan, Billy Stritch, Will Van Dyke
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan, Billy Stritch, Will Van Dyke

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan
Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Michael Aarons, Matt Doyle, Will Van Dyke, Bonnie Milligan, Mason Ingram, Mark Verdino
Michael Aarons, Matt Doyle, Will Van Dyke, Bonnie Milligan, Mason Ingram, Mark Verdino

Rachel York, Bonnie Milligan
Rachel York, Bonnie Milligan

Robbie Rozelle, Bonnie Milligan
Robbie Rozelle, Bonnie Milligan

Sharon Catherine Brown, Bonnie Milligan
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bonnie Milligan

Will Van Dyke, Bonnie Milligan
Will Van Dyke, Bonnie Milligan

Will Van Dyke
Will Van Dyke

Yurel Echezarreta, Bonnie Milligan, Greg Liles
Yurel Echezarreta, Bonnie Milligan, Greg Liles

