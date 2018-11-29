Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Concert Series Hosts HEAD OVER HEELS Star Bonnie Milligan

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present the newest Broadway sensation, Bonnie Milligan, who made her solo debut on Monday, November 26.

Ms. Milligan, who opened to rave reviews in her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels brought her impeccable comic timing and the most talked about belt in the city, which blew the roof off the iconic music room. Her very special musical guest was singer/actor Matt Doyle. The two sang the Billy Stritch/Sandy Knox country/pop hit, "Does He Love You," which was recorded by Reba McEntire.

Bonnie Milligan is currently making her Broadway debut to critical acclaim starring in Head Over Heels. Previous to HOH, Bonnie was seen playing the original role of Pat in the first national tour of Kinky Boots and off-Broadway in God Bless You, Mr Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect). Bonnie's television credits include the recurring role of Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (SciFi) and the upcoming new series from Ben Stiller.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

