Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Celebrate the Rodgers Family at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present another More About The Melody concert, in which cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf celebrated three generations of a brilliant musical family: Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Adam Guettel. The very special one-night-only event took place on Monday, May 13.

As part of her More About The Melody series, cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf presented an evening celebrating the iconic music of Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Adam Guettel. Mairi's special guest co-host was Tony award-winning music director, Ted Sperling, and the evening will feature performances by Broadway stars Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Sound Of Music) and Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town, Company).

MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF, a cellist originally from Scotland, is established as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. She has held chairs in sixteen Broadway productions, including The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday In The Park With George, A Little Night Music, and currently My Fair Lady. Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, Passion and the premier productions of The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002), Her love of the Broadway genre has led to creating cello arrangements celebrating the music of Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Adam Guettel, Jerry Bock, Stephen Schwartz, and she has been a featured performer in concert with Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan, Maria Friedman and Ariana Debose. Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club, she continues to present multiple concerts in her series, More About The Melody.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





