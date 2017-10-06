Photo Flash: Broadway Inspirational Voices Models New WorkLeisure Collection for Project Gravitas

Fashion brand Project Gravitas has partnered with Broadway Inspirational Voices to celebrate the launch of their WorkLeisure collection. The campaign photographed 15 female members of the choir - ranging from a size 0 to size 22 - all wearing Project Gravitas' new WorkLeisure dresses. Scroll down for the portrait!

The message aims to showcase beautiful, successful women of all races, all sizes, all stages in their lives. Among the people featured include Tony and Grammy Award nominee and BIV founder Michael McElroy, Tony Award winner for her role as Angelica in HAMILTON, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Helen Hayes winner Marva Hicks (Cabin in the Sky, Motown the Musical, Caroline or Change).

Check out the full campaign at www.projectgravitas.com/BIV.html.

As a token of support for Broadway Inspirational Voices, 10 percent of all proceeds from the Gravitas WorkLeisure line throughout October will be donated to the organization's great cause. BIV is a non-profit diverse choir of Broadway artists united to change lives through the power of music and service.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide hope, to inspire and transform youth in need through music and the arts.

In addition to numerous solo concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, Sting, Jason Mraz, Mariah Carey, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter. Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", "Late Night" with David Letterman, NBC's hit show "SMASH", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special." They have also played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall.

Their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" was released in the fall of 2016, along with their new web series, "Broadway Our Way," on YouTube. For more information - and for ways to donate - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BIVoices.