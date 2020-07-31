Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020

Ben Platt, the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein and many more made appearances at the virtual ceremony!

GLAAD hosted a virtual ceremony to announce the award recipients of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The event streamed live on GLAAD's social media and will also air on Logo on Monday, August 3 at 8pm ET.

The virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and featured special performances and appearances from the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and many more.

During the virtual ceremony, GLAAD spotlighted the award recipients for seven competitive categories. Lil Nas X took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist, the cast and producers of Pose accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for a second year in a row, Schitt's Creek won for Outstanding Comedy Series, Booksmart took home the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, Dolly Parton accepted the award for Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) for the Dolly Parton's Heartstrings episode "Two Doors Down," Rachel Maddow received the award for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment for her one-on-one interview with Pete Buttigieg, and Raquel Willis won the award for Outstanding Magazine Article for her Out Magazine article "The Trans Obituaries Project."

During the ceremony, Ryan O'Connell also accepted a Special Recognition honor for his Netflix series Special. Journalists Mark Segal and Karen Ocamb were also awarded Special Recognition honors for their individual work, as well as the critical role that LGBTQ media play in driving LGBTQ acceptance forward.

