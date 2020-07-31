Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020

Ben Platt, the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein and many more made appearances at the virtual ceremony!

Jul. 31, 2020  

GLAAD hosted a virtual ceremony to announce the award recipients of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The event streamed live on GLAAD's social media and will also air on Logo on Monday, August 3 at 8pm ET.

The virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and featured special performances and appearances from the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and many more.

During the virtual ceremony, GLAAD spotlighted the award recipients for seven competitive categories. Lil Nas X took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist, the cast and producers of Pose accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for a second year in a row, Schitt's Creek won for Outstanding Comedy Series, Booksmart took home the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, Dolly Parton accepted the award for Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) for the Dolly Parton's Heartstrings episode "Two Doors Down," Rachel Maddow received the award for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment for her one-on-one interview with Pete Buttigieg, and Raquel Willis won the award for Outstanding Magazine Article for her Out Magazine article "The Trans Obituaries Project."

During the ceremony, Ryan O'Connell also accepted a Special Recognition honor for his Netflix series Special. Journalists Mark Segal and Karen Ocamb were also awarded Special Recognition honors for their individual work, as well as the critical role that LGBTQ media play in driving LGBTQ acceptance forward.

Check out photos from the evening here!

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Lilly Singh

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Lil Nas X

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Theo Germaine

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Sonya Devine

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Shea Diamond

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Sarah Kate Ellis

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Sarah Kate Ellis & Family

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Ryan O'Connell

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Raquel Willia

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Rachel Maddow

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Peppermint

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Olivia Wilde

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Noah Reid

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Mark Segal

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Angelisa Ross

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Dolly Parton

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Demi Lovato

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Darryl Stephens

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Dan Levy

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
ChloeXHalle

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Charli XCX

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
The Cast of POSE

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Cara Delevigne

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Benito Skinner

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Ben Platt

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
August Getty

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
JoniCat.Gibbs

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Jillian Mercado

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Jennifer Garner

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Gina Yahsere

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Gigi Gorgeous Gettu and Nats Getty

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Geena Rocero and Brian Michael Smith

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Fortune Feimster

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Fortune Feimster

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Fortune Feimster

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Lena Waithe

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Karen Robinson

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Karen O Camb

Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Kandi Burruss


