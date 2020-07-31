Photo Flash: Ben Platt, POSE, and More Join GLAAD Awards 2020
Ben Platt, the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein and many more made appearances at the virtual ceremony!
GLAAD hosted a virtual ceremony to announce the award recipients of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The event streamed live on GLAAD's social media and will also air on Logo on Monday, August 3 at 8pm ET.
The virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and featured special performances and appearances from the cast of Pose, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and many more.
During the virtual ceremony, GLAAD spotlighted the award recipients for seven competitive categories. Lil Nas X took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist, the cast and producers of Pose accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for a second year in a row, Schitt's Creek won for Outstanding Comedy Series, Booksmart took home the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, Dolly Parton accepted the award for Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) for the Dolly Parton's Heartstrings episode "Two Doors Down," Rachel Maddow received the award for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment for her one-on-one interview with Pete Buttigieg, and Raquel Willis won the award for Outstanding Magazine Article for her Out Magazine article "The Trans Obituaries Project."
During the ceremony, Ryan O'Connell also accepted a Special Recognition honor for his Netflix series Special. Journalists Mark Segal and Karen Ocamb were also awarded Special Recognition honors for their individual work, as well as the critical role that LGBTQ media play in driving LGBTQ acceptance forward.
Check out photos from the evening here!
Lilly Singh
Lil Nas X
Theo Germaine
Sonya Devine
Shea Diamond
Sarah Kate Ellis & Family
Raquel Willia
Rachel Maddow
Peppermint
Angelisa Ross
ChloeXHalle
Charli XCX
The Cast of POSE
Cara Delevigne
Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever
Benito Skinner
August Getty
JoniCat.Gibbs
Jillian Mercado
Gina Yahsere
Gigi Gorgeous Gettu and Nats Getty
Geena Rocero and Brian Michael Smith
Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union
Karen O Camb
