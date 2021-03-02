Photo Flash: Be An #ArtsHero Debuts '2021: Arts Hero' Candle With We Light

Be An #ArtsHero partnered with We Light to debut the candle "2021: Arts Hero" as part of Arts Workers Unite: 100 Days of Art and Activism, calling on our nation's Arts & Culture Workers to stand up, be counted, and be heard.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a team of Arts Workers from a multitude of disciplines including Maine Anders (The Maine Attraction), Cherie B Tay, Carson Elrod, Cailen Fu, Jenny Grace Makholm, Lance Horne, Carmen Jackson, Justin Malone, Kurt Phelan and Evan Vorono, poured candles at a socially-distant and masked advocacy event at New York City Center. New York's historic City Center is just one of thousands of American Arts Institutions that have been shuttered and dark since March 2020. We Light and Be An #ArtsHero were honored to partner with City Center in order to briefly open the building and have Arts Workers stand on a stage that for a year has only been occupied by a Ghostlight.

The six candles were made for each member of Presidential and Congressional leadership, and each included handwritten advocacy notes to be delivered with the candles pushing Congress to allocate proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy. The crisis facing the Creative Economy is far from over. We Light and Be An #ArtsHero are committed to continuing to raise awareness for the 2.7 million unemployed American Arts Workers and the country's Arts organizations that anchor successful and dynamic local economies.

Reviving a classic from We Light's holiday line, the 2021: Arts Hero Candle is a champagne-toast inspired scent. By sending the 2021 candle to our federal policy makers, We Light and Be An #ArtsHero seek to remind them that the time for federal action is now. Be An #ArtsHero and We Light welcome patrons to join in supporting Arts Workers, small business and the Ghostlight initiative by purchasing a "2021: Arts Hero" candle on www.welighthome.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Be An #ArtsHero, a 100% volunteer run organization.

Photo Credit: Sarah Baley