Photo Flash: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Marquee Goes Up at the Adelphi Theatre
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL will begin previews on 14 May at the Adelphi Theatre.
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End following an out-of-town opening at Manchester Opera House in March 2020. Previews will begin on 14 May.
Check out photos of the marquee below!
Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will reprise the roles of 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen' and Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker'. Further casting to be announced.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase.
Photo Credit: Andy Paradise
