Photo Flash: Arion Chamber Music Celebrates Black History Month With Quartet 131
The New York City based Arion Chamber Music Series began their 5th Anniversary Season with featured guests Quartet 131 on February 21st celebrating Black History Month and the Music of Inclusion.
Quartet 131, whose musicians include Lilit Gampel and Laura Goldberg, violin, Andy Lin, viola and Robert La Rue, cello performed a concert probing three distinctly American music traditions: Afro-American, Native American and American Cinema. Featured were works by Florence Price - the first African American woman to have been recognized as a symphonic composer and the first to have had a composition presented by a major American orchestra. Performed were her "Five Folksongs in Counterpoint," followed by Charles Griffes's "Sketch Based on Native American Theme" (Chippewa Farewell Song) and a little-known concert work by cinema's renown film scorer Bernard Hermann: Echoes. The program concluded with Quartet op. 9, no. 5, F minor, by the great Czech composer Antonin Dvorak who came to NYC and articulated the "American musical identity."
Photo Credit: David Foulger
Quartet 131 began the 2020 Arion Chamber Music Series with a concert probing three distinctly American music traditions: Afro-American, Native American and American Cinema.
Quartet 131 performing Echoes a little-known concert work by cinema''s renown film scorer Bernard Herrmann.
Quartet 131 from left to right: Lilit Gampel (violin) Robert La Rue (cello) Andy Lin (viola) and Laura Goldberg (violin).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)
Photo Coverage: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Makes History at Madison Square Garden Performance
Just yesterday, a capacity crowd of 18,000 New York City public school students made history, along side the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird. A... (read more)
SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)
Confirmed: Ivo Van Hove To Direct Stage Adaptation of THE SHINING
Tony Award-winning director, Ivo Van Hove, will direct a new stage adaptation of Stephen King's horror classic, The Shining!... (read more)