Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert

Oct. 23, 2018  

National Asian Artists Project and Prospect Theater Company presented a sold-out concert reading of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods at The TimesCenter in New York on October 20.

Check out the photos, as well as a video from the event, below!

Directed by Steven Eng with music direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, the all  Asian American cast starred Katie Mariko Murray (Passion) as Cinderella, Alex Chester (How the Grinch Stole Christmas) as Little Red Riding Hood, Joanna Carpenter as the Baker's Wife, Karl Josef Co (CSC's Pacific Overtures) as Cinderella's Prince, Daniel J. Edwards (Anything Goes) as Rapunzel's Prince, Lydia Gaston (The King and I) as Jack's Mother, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) as the Witch, Kennedy Kanagawa (Dinner with Georgette) as Jack, Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas) as The Baker, and Jason Ma (writer/composer, Gold Mountain) as the Mysterious Man.

Other cast members included Rona Figueroa (Cinderella's Stepmother), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Florinda), Rebecca Lee Lerman (Lucinda), Colin Miyamoto (Steward), David Shih (Cinderella's Father, Wolf), Laura Yen Solito (Cinderella's Mother), Virginia Wing (Grandmother, Giant), and Xiaoqing Zhang (Rapunzel).

Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus included Bianca Bastian, Kiet Tai Cao, Cailin Chang, Ann Chow, Shay Y. Chuang, Andy Danh, David Eng, Jiho Kang, Karin Kawamoto, Alex Lawrence, Linda Lee McBride, Mio Nakanishi, Anthony Obnial, Jeremy Rafael, Melissa Rivera, Kui-Fang Tseng, Viet Vo, Tomo Watanabe, Mandarin Wu and Layla Yu.

NAAP Kids - with current and alumni of NAAP's P.S. 124 Theatre Club included Astrid Chen, William Cui, Andrea Guo, Jack Robert Fadner, Mika Kwan, Michelle On, Gabriella Rodriguez, Kassidy Shyu, Maxmilan Shyu, Charlotte Wang, Sydney Wong, Madelyn Woo and Russell Yang.

The production and design team included Katrina Olson (Production Stage Manager), Hannah Barudin (Deck Stage Manager), Julie Miller (Line Producer) Jimm Halliday (Costume Designer), Cassey Kivnick (Associate Director), Alison Zador (Associate Costume Designer), Griffin Strout (Assistant Music Director), Zack Childers (Assistant Stage Manager), Bella Iorio and Elise Selah (Production Assistants).

Musical Director Kristen Lee Rosenfeld conducted the band with Griffin Strout on Piano, Kiku Enomoto on Violin, Clyde Daley on Trumpet, Josh Johnson on Reeds and Matt Covey on Percussion.

This event is part of NAAP's annual Rediscover Series, which explores classic musicals with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theatre speak to all communities. The event is also part of Prospect's ongoing IGNITE concert series.

For more information, visit NAAProject.org or ProspectTheater.org.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

high res photos

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Full Company of Into the Woods

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Opening Remarks: Cara Reichel, Baayork Lee, Nina Zoie Lam, Steven Eng & Company

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Hello, Little Girl: David Shih (Wolf) and Alex Chester (Little Red Ridinghood)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Kennedy Kanagawa (Jack)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Layla Yu (Wood Dweller), Xiaoqing Zhang (Rapunzel), David Eng (Wood Dweller), Ann Harada (Witch)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
What Big Eyes You Have: Alex Chester (Little Red Ridinghood), Shan Y Chuang (Wood Dweller), David Shih (Wolf), Alex Lawrence (Wood Dweller)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Jason Ma (Narrator) and NAAP Kids

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertHe’s a Very Nice Prince: Joanna Carpenter (Baker’s Wife) and Katie Mariko Murray (Cinderella)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert

Agony: Karl Josef Co (Cinderella’s Prince) and Daniel J. Edwards (Rapunzel’s Prince)

 

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertFeeding Milky White: Raymond J. Lee (Baker), Joanna Carpenter (Baker’s Wife), Kennedy Kanagawa (Jack)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Transformation: Ann Harada (Witch)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertKarl Josef Co (Cinderella’s Prince), Katie Mariko Murray (Cinderella), Colin Miyamoto (Steward), Laura Yen Solito (Cinderella’s Mother)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertCinderella finds her Prince: Rebecca Lee Lerman (Lucinda), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Florinda), David Shih (Cinderella’s Father), Rona Figueroa (Stepmother), Katie Mariko Murray (Cinderella), Karl Josef Co (Cinderella’s Prince), Colin Miyamoto (Steward)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert

Death of the Narrator: Virginia Wing (Giant), Jason Ma (Narrator), Ann Harada (Witch), Alex Chester (Little Red Ridinghood), Raymond J. Lee (Baker), Joanna Carpenter (Baker’s Wife)

 

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertVirginia Wing (Giant), Ann Harada (Witch), Lydia Gaston (Jack’s Mother), Alex Chester (Little Red Ridinghood), Raymond J. Lee (Baker), Joanna Carpenter (Baker’s Wife)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert

Moments in the Woods: Joanna Carpenter (Baker’s Wife)

 

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
No More: Raymond J. Lee (Baker)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
No One Is Alone: Katie Mariko Murray (Cinderella) and Alex Chester (Little Red Ridinghood)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Virginia Wing (Giant)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Death of the Giant: Virginia Wing (Giant), David Eng (Wood Dweller)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Children Will Listen: The Company

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
Members of The NAAP Broadway Community Chorus

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In ConcertKennedy Kanagawa (Jack)

Photo Flash: Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Jason Ma And More In NAAP & Prospect Theater's INTO THE WOODS In Concert
The Band: Griffin Strout (Piano), Kiku Enomoto (Violin), Josh Johnson (Reeds), Kirsten Lee Rosenfeld (Conductor), Clyde Daley (Trumpet), Matt Covey (Percussion)

 



