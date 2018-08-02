Photo Flash: American Idol's David Cook Struts Back Into Broadway's KINKY BOOTS

David Cook("American Idol" Winner, 7th Season) has returned to the role of 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) He will play a limited run through Sunday, September 9, 2018. Cook succeeds Tyler Glenn (lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band, Neon Trees) who played his last performance on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Cook returns to the show after having a blast in his initial strictly limited run this past spring from Tuesday, April 3 through Saturday, May 5, 2018.

"I am so honored and excited to get to come back to the factory!," Cook said. "Kinky Boots is such a great show, made all the better by having an incredible cast, crew, and staff, and I can't wait to help tell the story again!"

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fiersteinand direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its 6th year, a London production in its third year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) with a recently announced UK & Ireland Tour commencing next summer, a North American First National Tour in its fourth year, an upcoming production in Germany, a Korean production returning to Seoul for a third season this coming Spring and a Japanese production returning for a second season to Tokyo and Osaka in 2019. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You