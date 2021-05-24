Photos: Alice Ripley Hits the Stage at The Green Room 42

This week, Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley took the stage for an intimate concert event at the popular cabaret venue, The Green Room 42. See photos from the event here!

Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show.

As part of the original Broadway casts, Ripley created the roles of Mrs. Bateman/Mrs. Wolfe in American Psycho, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in James Joyce's The Dead, Bathsheba in King David, Betty Schaefer in the original Sunset Boulevard, and the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy. Ripley also had a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in the original Les Misérables.