Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Alice Ripley Hits the Stage at The Green Room 42

Ripley is a Tony Award-winning actress, best known for her acclaimed performance in Next to Normal.

May. 24, 2021  

This week, Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley took the stage for an intimate concert event at the popular cabaret venue, The Green Room 42. See photos from the event here!

Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show.

As part of the original Broadway casts, Ripley created the roles of Mrs. Bateman/Mrs. Wolfe in American Psycho, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in James Joyce's The Dead, Bathsheba in King David, Betty Schaefer in the original Sunset Boulevard, and the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy. Ripley also had a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in the original Les Misérables.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Jeremy O. Harris Joins EMILY IN PARIS Season Two Photo

Jeremy O. Harris Joins EMILY IN PARIS Season Two

Ferrera Will Narrate IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Audiobook Photo

Ferrera Will Narrate IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Audiobook

What Questions Do You Have About Broadways Return? Photo

What Questions Do You Have About Broadway's Return?

WATCH: Taylor Iman Jones Takes on Cruella de Vil in New Music Video Photo

WATCH: Taylor Iman Jones Takes on Cruella de Vil in New Music Video


More Hot Stories For You