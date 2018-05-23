Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Silber and Ken Clark in CAMELOT at Shakespeare Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of Lerner and Loewe's multiple Tony Award-winning musical Camelot. Directed by STC Associate Artistic Director Alan Paul (Kiss Me, Kate; Man of La Mancha), the classic musical is now on stage through July 1.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

With the much-beloved music of Lerner and Loewe (My Fair Lady), Camelot depicts the powerful love triangle between King Arthur, his Queen, Guenevere, and the knight Lancelot. It also tells a strikingly familiar tale of a leader's integrity, courage and empathy-a chronicle of the struggle for civilization and goodness in a world accustomed to violence and hate, and a hymn to an era of leadership that upheld idealism and championed the potential of humankind.

Almost 60 years after it premiered on Broadway, the enchanting score, featuring If Ever I Would Leave You and I Loved You Once in Silence, continues to captivate musical theatre audiences.

STC Affiliated Artists Ted van Griethuysen (Merlyn) and Floyd King (King Pellinore) will join an impressive cast of actors including Ken Clark (King Arthur), Nick Fitzer (Lancelot du Lac) and Grammy Award-nominee Alexandra Silber (Guenevere), who will make their STC debuts.

Recipient of the 2012 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) is the nation's leading premier classical theatre company. Today, STC is synonymous with artistic excellence and making classical theatre more accessible to audiences in and around the nation's capital.

For tickets and more visit shakespearetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Scott Suchman

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You