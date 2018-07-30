Photo Flash: ANNIE Composers Charles Strouse and Michael Charnin Pay A Visit Backstage at the Hollywood Bowl

ANNIE composer Charles Strouse and ANNIE lyricist (and director of the original 1977 Broadway production) Martin Charnin paid a visit backstage at Saturday night's performance of ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out photos from the special visit below!

The LA Phil / Hollywood Bowl presents a brand-new, never-before-seen production of the Tony Award winning Best Musical Annie, the classic story of a young girl overcoming adversity, featuring a beloved score of hits including "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life." Annie is a delightful experience for the entire family.

Annie will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 27 at 8 PM, Saturday, July 28, at 8 PM, and Sunday, July 29, at 7:30 PM.

Annie stars Roger Bart as Daniel "Rooster" Hannigan, Ana Gasteyer as Miss Agatha Hannigan, David Alan Grier as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Kaylin Hedges as Annie, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell, Ali Stroker as "Star to Be, Amir Talai as Bert Healy, Steven Weber as Franklin D. Roosevelt, along with Marlow Barkley as Kate, Amadi Chapata as Pepper, Noe Lynds as July, Rae Martinez as Tessie, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Molly, and Olivia Zenetzis as Duffy.

Annie will be helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden who is currently represented on Broadway with his Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley. Annie's book is by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Subscriptions and single tickets for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2018 summer season are available at hollywoodbowl.com, 323 850 2000, or in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office.

For further details or questions, call 323 850 2000 between 10AM and 6PM daily, or visit hollywoodbowl.com.

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger







