Photo Flash: A Week of Celebrations Announced for PHANTOM's 30th Broadway Anniversary; Plus a First Look at the New Cast!

Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced a week of festivities for when the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary next week. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show.

While the anniversary date for PHANTOM's New York premiere is January 26, the 30th Anniversary is being celebrated two days earlier on Wednesday, January 24. The evening will feature: a red carpet event co-hosted by Broadway star Sierra Boggess and Imogen Lloyd Webber, a gala performance featuring the attendance of PHANTOM creatives and alumni cast, and a special post-show Onstage Presentation* featuring musical numbers by surprise guest artists.

PHANTOM has partnered with fellow New York City masterpiece the Empire State Building for a spectacular Music-To-Light Show*. At 11PM sharp, a custom-designed light show by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman will illuminate the tower lights of the iconic building synchronized to a special arrangement of music from PHANTOM.

Not only will the show be fully visible to Gala guests with a clear shot view from Rainbow Room, but to all New Yorkers looking up at the "World's Most Famous Building," as well as a global audience on Twitter @PhantomBway. Prior to the Music-to-Light Show, the iconic Empire State Building will be lit in blue and white in honor of the 30th Anniversary. The Empire State Building is owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

To make the evening globally accessible to the public and the musical's extremely dedicated 'Phan' community, PHANTOM has partnered with Twitter to showcase exclusive LIVE Anniversary streaming content at three important parts of the evening.

*The Red Carpet, Onstage Presentation and Empire State Building Music-to-Light Show will be streamed live and in their entireties. The public can follow along @PhantomBway.

As a thank you to PHANTOM's dedicated 'Phan' community, two methods were established to allow members of the public chances to get tickets for the otherwise invite-only 30th Anniversary performance.

Earlier this week, a contest was held via PHANTOM social media channels for a limited number of show tickets, including the front row of the Orchestra.

In addition, 300 show tickets have been put on sale at the special Anniversary price of $30. To purchase these tickets, visit www.TelechargeOffers.com or call 212-947-8844, using the code SINGFOR30.

All proceeds will benefit Musicians On Call, a non-profit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. www.MusiciansOnCall.org

On Monday morning, January 22, PHANTOM will be honored when members of the cast, led by Peter Jöback (The Phantom), Ali Ewoldt (Christine) and Rodney Ingram (Raoul) ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell in their daily morning ceremony. The prestigious ceremony can be viewed live at 9:30 AM on the financial networks/channels CNBC, Bloomberg TV, FOX Business News, Fast Money and Squawk Box.

On Wednesday morning, January 24 at 11AM, stars Peter Jöback (The Phantom), Ali Ewoldt (Christine) and Rodney Ingram (Raoul) will participate in a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building, in advance of the Music-to-Light Show that night. The ceremony will also include the presentation of a proclamation from the Mayor's Office marking 30 Years of PHANTOM on Broadway.

On Friday morning, January 26, viewers can tune into the 10AM (EST) hour of NBC's The Today Show for an exclusive PHANTOM musical performance by stars Peter Jöback and Ali Ewoldt.

Marking the actual date of the 30th Anniversary, a special 2PM matinee is being held on January 26, in addition to the regular 8PM evening performance. To purchase tickets, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA enters its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), and having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. PHANTOM has been Broadway's longest-running show for more than a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Leading the 30th Anniversary cast is international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter Jöback. One of Sweden's most prolific and respected artists, Mr. Jöback has earned rave reviews and ignited the box office for his performance as 'The Phantom' in London (2012), New York (2013) and two sold out engagements in his native Stockholm (2016). Mr. Jöback's strictly limited return is through Saturday, March 31.

Mr. Jöback stars with Ali Ewoldt as 'Christine' and Rodney Ingram as 'Raoul.' Ms. Ewoldt made history in June 2016 when she became the first Asian-American actress to play the role of 'Christine.' Mr. Ingram, a dual citizen of the United State and Mexico, made headlines in April 2017 when he joined the cast as 'Raoul.'

The musical also co-stars Laird Mackintosh as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta,' Carlton Moe as 'Piangi,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Kara Klein as 'Meg Giry.' At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of 'Christine.'

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy (unless otherwise noted)

Peter Joback, Ali Ewoldt, and Rodney Ingram. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.



Peter Joback



Peter Joback and Ali Ewoldt



Peter Joback



The 30th Anniversary Company of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA



Rodney Ingram and Ali Ewoldt



Rodney Ingram and Ali Ewoldt



Members of The 30th Anniversary Company of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA



