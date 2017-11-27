Photo Flash: 70 Students Join Capathia Jenkins and More Broadway Talent for the Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase

On Monday, November 20, 2017, Broadway Dreams hosted its annual New York City Showcase, the organization's cornerstone event that affords select students from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their dreams into realities as they perform for every major Broadway casting agency working on Broadway and other top industry professionals.

More than 70 participants from year-round Broadway Dreams Intensives across the United States, Canada, Russia, Sweden, and Brazil came together in a performance staged by Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff, based on material conceived by Broadway Dreams faculty members, including Nick Adams, Todd Buonopane, Landon Braverman, Christopher J. Hanke, Tyler Hanes, Derek Hassler, Wonza Johnson, Noah J. Ricketts, Matthew Lee Robinson, MiMi Scardulla, Lynne Shankel, Corey Snide, and Alan Souza.

Capathia Jenkins made a special guest appearance alongside Broadway Dreams students. Balint Varga and Leandro Coelho will serve as musical directors and Kelly Le Vine and Ryan Park designed costumes.

The 2017 Broadway Dreams Showcase is sponsored in part by Abbot Downing and will be held at the Angel Orensanz Center (172 Norfolk Street) in the Lower East Side, NYC.

Broadway Dreams students traveled from all areas of the globe to participate in the organization's 2017 showcase, including Russia. In April 2016, the organization offered a 10-day master class program in Moscow, marking the first time in the country's history that Broadway professionals offered this kind of programming. The program was suspended this year due to international conflict; however, four Broadway Dreams students will make the trip from Russia to participate in the Showcase.

Millikin University of Illinois awarded a four-year full tuition scholarship to a deserving student who has participated in Broadway Dreams Summer Intensives, workshops and residencies. Millikin University President Dr. Patrick White will present the scholarship at the Showcase.

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder and President), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit established in 2006, provides youth and young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents. In partnership with premier education and performance venues, the organization's program intensives have been featured nationally in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia and internationally in Fortaleza, Brazil; Moscow, Russia; and Toronto, Canada.

Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 10,000 students globally and awarded over one million dollars ($1M) in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth and young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, visit BroadwayDreams.org.

