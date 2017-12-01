Photo Flash: 54 Below Sings Kander and Ebb's WOMAN OF THE YEAR
54 Below presented "54 BELOW SINGS KANDER AND EBB'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR" on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017. This performance featured an all star cast with nine ladies singing the songs of TESS (Lauren Bacall on Broadway), four men singing for SAM, and all the other roles covered by the rest of the cast. The performers were: Klea Blackhurst, Todd Buonopane, Mary Callahan, Robert Cuccioli, Joyce Dewitt, Natalie Douglas, John Epperson, Anita Gillette, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Dee Hoty, Christine Toy Johnson, Luba Mason, Julia Murney, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Eve Plumb, Robbie Rozelle, and Kevin Zak. The musical director was Joshua Zecher-Ross, with Corey Schuyler on the bass, Chris Schultz on the drums and Dan Glaude on the reed.
Peter Filichia was the Narrator. The show was directed by Robert W. Schneider
"Woman of the Year" was originally a motion picture in 1942 starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey. In 1981 it became a musical with music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Peter Stone. It ran for 770 performances. This starred Lauren Bacall in the Katharine Hepburn role and Harry Guardino. It won four Tony awards, one for book, one for score and Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Cooper both won a Tony Award for their performances..
Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto
Luba Mason, Christine Toy Johnson, Joyce Dewitt, Eve Plumb, KLea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas, Christine Pedi Dee Hoty
John Epperson, Robbie Rozelle, Todd Buonopane
Bradley Dean Kevin Zak, Brad Oscar
Anita Gillette, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Mary Callanan
Men's Ensemble
Peter Filicia, Robert W. Schneider
Hunter Herdlicka, Peter Filicia
Christine Toy Johnson, Brad Oscar
Christine Toy Johnson, Brad Oscar
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Hunter Herdlicka
Hunter Herdlicka
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Julie Murney, Robert Cuccioli