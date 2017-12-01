Photo Flash: 54 Below Sings Kander and Ebb's WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Dec. 1, 2017  

54 Below presented "54 BELOW SINGS KANDER AND EBB'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR" on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017. This performance featured an all star cast with nine ladies singing the songs of TESS (Lauren Bacall on Broadway), four men singing for SAM, and all the other roles covered by the rest of the cast. The performers were: Klea Blackhurst, Todd Buonopane, Mary Callahan, Robert Cuccioli, Joyce Dewitt, Natalie Douglas, John Epperson, Anita Gillette, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Dee Hoty, Christine Toy Johnson, Luba Mason, Julia Murney, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Eve Plumb, Robbie Rozelle, and Kevin Zak. The musical director was Joshua Zecher-Ross, with Corey Schuyler on the bass, Chris Schultz on the drums and Dan Glaude on the reed.

Peter Filichia was the Narrator. The show was directed by Robert W. Schneider

"Woman of the Year" was originally a motion picture in 1942 starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey. In 1981 it became a musical with music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Peter Stone. It ran for 770 performances. This starred Lauren Bacall in the Katharine Hepburn role and Harry Guardino. It won four Tony awards, one for book, one for score and Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Cooper both won a Tony Award for their performances..

Check out photo coverage below!

Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • BroadwayWorld Teams with Charity Network to Launch Charity Corner!
  • Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo to Star in Revamped CHESS at the Kennedy Center
  • Angela Lansbury Says Women 'Must Sometimes Take Blame' for Harassment
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio Repeals Cabaret Law to Allow Dancing at NYC Bars & Restaurants
  • Disney's Live-Action MULAN Remake Finds Its Leading Lady!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell and More 'Waiting for Life' in Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com