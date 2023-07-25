Photo: First Look at Alex Brightman, Colin Donnell & Ian Shaw in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

See the trio in character for the first time.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Preview performances of the West End splash-hit The Shark Is Broken begin tonight at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). 

Get a first look below! 


THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who will make his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. 
 
FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.
 
Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug.  Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End, The Shark Is Broken officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.
 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

The Shark Is Broken
Colin Donnell, Ian Shaw and Alex Brightman




Recommended For You