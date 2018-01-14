Photo: Christine Ebersole Guests on CBS's MADAM SECRETARY Tonight

WAR PAINT star Christine Ebersole will guest star on an upcoming episode of CBS's MADAM SECRETARY. In the episode titled "Sound and Fury", after President Dalton hears about a sonic attack at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, he thinks Russia is to blame and uncharacteristically threatens them with military force, leaving his cabinet concerned about his mental status.

Ebersole will portray Lydia Dalton, the president's wife. The episode airs Sunday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Get a first look below!

The two-time Tony-winning actress most recently starred on Broadway in WAR PAINT. Her many other Broadway credits include BLITHE SPIRIT, GREY GARDENS, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Gore Vidal'S THE BEST MAN and CAMELOT.

Photo: Screen Grab/CBS

