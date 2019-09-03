Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Elaine Paige recently stopped by the concert production of Les Miserables at the Gielgud Theatre. Following the performance, she posed with three of the cast members, Michael Ball, John Owen Jones, and Matt Lucas.

Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean),Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Katy Secombe (Madame Thénardier) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier) lead the large cast and orchestra of over sixty-five in this special concert version of Les Misérables.

This spectacular staging of the legendary concert, previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena, will run through 30 November 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre.





