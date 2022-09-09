Video: THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey Sings 'Part Of Your World' In New Teaser!

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming live action remake of the animated classic, The Little Mermaid!

Get your first glimpse at star Halle Bailey as Ariel as she delivers a peek at "Part of Your World" in the first look at the hotly anticipated remake!

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 - Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

The film is set to be released in May 2023. The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star.

The legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote all of the songs on the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Les Poissons." "Under the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year.

For the remake, Menken has teamed with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs.

Frequent musical director Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid."