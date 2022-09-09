Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Video: THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey Sings 'Part Of Your World' In New Teaser!

The film also stars Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Disney has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming live action remake of the animated classic, The Little Mermaid!

Get your first glimpse at star Halle Bailey as Ariel as she delivers a peek at "Part of Your World" in the first look at the hotly anticipated remake!

The film is set to be released in May 2023. The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star.

The legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote all of the songs on the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Les Poissons." "Under the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year.

For the remake, Menken has teamed with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs.

Frequent musical director Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid."

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Aaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks HartfordAaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks Hartford
September 9, 2022

TheaterWorks Hartford will open its 2022-2023 season with Fun Home. The cast for Fun Home includes Broadway veterans Aaron Lazar as Bruce, Christiane Noll as Helen, and Sarah Beth Pfeifer.
Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon & More to Star in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on BroadwayVictor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon & More to Star in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on Broadway
September 9, 2022

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production will star Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon and more.
Sophia Anne Caruso & Lea Salonga to Lead Workshop of New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTESophia Anne Caruso & Lea Salonga to Lead Workshop of New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE
September 9, 2022

The new Frank Wildhorn musical, The Song of Bernadette, will begin a New York City workshop this week. The workshop stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Lea Salonga.
Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthMykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 9, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop.”
Cast Announced for TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL Reading in New York CityCast Announced for TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL Reading in New York City
September 9, 2022

The new musical Tiananmen, which will premiere in 2023 just ahead of an upcoming industry-staged reading September 20th, 2022, announced the New York cast as well as a major addition to its creative team.