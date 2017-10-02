Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Gets Baking for National Tour- Go Inside Rehearsal!

The upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture, will be led by Desi Oakley (Les Miserables, Evita) as Jenna, and Lenne Klingaman as Dawn with Bryan Fenkhart (Memphis) as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Bailey ("Red Oaks") as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal.

They will be joined by current Broadway cast members Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Larry Marshall (Waitress, Smokey Joe's Café) as Old Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie. The ensemble includes Skyler Adams, Law Terrell Dunford, Patrick Dunn, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Kyra Kennedy, Emily Koch, Maiesha McQueen, Gerianne Perez, Grace Stockdale.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a Waitressand expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The National Tour of WAITRESS premieres in Cleveland, OH at the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square on October 17th, 2017. For more tour information, visit waitressthemusical.com.

BroadwayWorld was inside the rehearsal room with the company and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Barry Weissler



Barry Weissler



Diane Paulus



Diane Paulus



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Desi Oakley and the cast of WAITRESS



Ryan G. Dunkin, Desi Oakley



Lenne Klingaman, Charity Angel Dawson



Lenne Klingaman, Desi Oakley, Charity Angel Dawson



Charity Angel Dawson and the cast of WAITRESS



Lenne Klingaman



Charity Angel Dawson, Desi Oakley, Lenne Klingaman



Charity Angel Dawson, Desi Oakley, Lenne Klingaman



Bryan Fenkart, Desi Oakely



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart



The cast and creative team of WAITRESS