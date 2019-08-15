Betrayal 2019
Photo Coverage: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox Meet Fans After First Preview of BETRAYAL!

Aug. 15, 2019  

To celebrate the first preview of Betrayal, cast members Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox met fans at the stage door for photos and autographs. Get a peek inside the event!

Betrayal, the sold-out London hit starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox comes to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement.

Direct from a standing-room-only hit run in London, Betrayal is the story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark. Starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) in their Broadway debuts, this stunning production features the daring vision of one of the UK's most acclaimed directors.

