Photo Coverage: Tom Hiddleston Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Tom Hiddleston was recently honored with a portrait on the legendary wall of caricatures at Sardi's. Hiddleston gathered with the company of Betrayal and other special guests to celebrate the honor, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below.

The critically acclaimed production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal bids farewell to Broadway on Sunday, December 8.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee