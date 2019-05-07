Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo

Just last night, Vineyard Theatre presented its 2019 Gala fundraiser, celebrating Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo.



Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "Colman Domingo is an extraordinary artist and human being, and we can't wait to celebrate him at our upcoming gala. We have had the great fortune of collaborating with Colman over many years at The Vineyard, from his Lucille Lortel-winning solo show A BOY AND HIS SOUL, to his Tony-nominated performance in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, to the New York premiere of his acclaimed play, DOT. He is a multifaceted artist and storyteller whose work in the theatre and on screen-in If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, "Fear the Walking Dead" and many more-evinces his humanity, hilarity, and passionate creative spirit. We are honored to have him as an advocate on The Vineyard's Board of Directors, and to join in celebrating his ongoing contributions to the arts and to our lives."

Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist Colman Domingo's plays include DOT (Samuel French), WILD WITH HAPPY (Dramatist Play Service) and A BOY AND HIS SOUL (Oberon Books), among others. He co-wrote the Broadway musical SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL. His Barrymore Award-winning musical LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse this winter. His work has been produced by The Vineyard (where he serves on the Board), The Public, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Obie, AUDELCO and GLAAD awards for his work. His theater career of over 28 years spans The West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Australia, France and regional theaters across America. The multi-hyphenate has two television series in the works for AMC and HBO, both of which he will EP and write. He has starred in films such as Selma, Lincoln, The Butler, and The Birth of a Nation. He recently starred in the heralded film If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins and in AMC's tv series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





Related Articles