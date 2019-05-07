Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo

May. 7, 2019  

Just last night, Vineyard Theatre presented its 2019 Gala fundraiser, celebrating Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "Colman Domingo is an extraordinary artist and human being, and we can't wait to celebrate him at our upcoming gala. We have had the great fortune of collaborating with Colman over many years at The Vineyard, from his Lucille Lortel-winning solo show A BOY AND HIS SOUL, to his Tony-nominated performance in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, to the New York premiere of his acclaimed play, DOT. He is a multifaceted artist and storyteller whose work in the theatre and on screen-in If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, "Fear the Walking Dead" and many more-evinces his humanity, hilarity, and passionate creative spirit. We are honored to have him as an advocate on The Vineyard's Board of Directors, and to join in celebrating his ongoing contributions to the arts and to our lives."

Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist Colman Domingo's plays include DOT (Samuel French), WILD WITH HAPPY (Dramatist Play Service) and A BOY AND HIS SOUL (Oberon Books), among others. He co-wrote the Broadway musical SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL. His Barrymore Award-winning musical LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse this winter. His work has been produced by The Vineyard (where he serves on the Board), The Public, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Obie, AUDELCO and GLAAD awards for his work. His theater career of over 28 years spans The West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Australia, France and regional theaters across America. The multi-hyphenate has two television series in the works for AMC and HBO, both of which he will EP and write. He has starred in films such as Selma, Lincoln, The Butler, and The Birth of a Nation. He recently starred in the heralded film If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins and in AMC's tv series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo - Program

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo - Program

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo - Program

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo - Stage

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Suzanne Appel and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Suzanne Appel and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Suzanne Appel and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rod and Barrett Boa

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rod and Barrett Boa

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Trekkie Monster, Rick Lyon, Lucy The Slut, Anika Larsen, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rod and Barrett Foa

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Trekkie Monster, Rick Lyon, Lucy The Slut, Anika Larsen, Rod and Barrett Foa

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Trekkie Monster, Rick Lyon, Lucy The Slut, Anika Larsen, Rod and Barrett Foa

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Daniel J. Watts

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Daniel J. Watts

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Daniel J. Watts

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Daniel J. Watts

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Daniel J. Watts

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Susan Stroman

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Susan Stroman

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Susan Stroman

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Alex Newell and Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Christian Dante White and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Alex Newell and Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Alex Newell and Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Alex Newell and Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Alex Newell and Christian Dante White

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Sharon Washington and Forrest McClendon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Sharon Washington and Forrest McClendon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Sharon Washington and Forrest McClendon

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Kathryn Erbe

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Kathryn Erbe

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Ariana DeBose and Colman Domingo

Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo at the Edison Ballroom on May 06, 2019 in New York City.



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Vineyard Theatre Honors Colman Domingo
  • Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  • FREEZE FRAME: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
  • Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and the Cast of TWENTIETH CENTURY's Benefit Reading Take Their Bows

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup