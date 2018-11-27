THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS
Photo Coverage: The Stars of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Meet The Press!

Nov. 27, 2018  

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular that arrives on Broadway beginning Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 30, 2018. The world-class magicians featured in the show met the press this week! Get a sneak preview of this magical holiday spectatcular below!

The Illusionists previously wowed New York audiences three record-breaking years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, and Turn Of The Century, and around the world including smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide on stages from the famed Magic Castle to Royal Variety Performances to multiple seasons of "America's Got Talent."

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

