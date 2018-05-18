Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley

May. 18, 2018  

Every spring the new crop of Drama League Directing Fellows come to New York City for a week of immersion with theater professionals. Bonnie Comley, Vice President of the Board for the Drama League and her husband six time Tony Winner, Stewart F. Lane hosted a dinner at the new Bond45 for a pre-theater meal and conversation about commercial producing. Also, at the table to share their expertise was another multi Tony Award winning couple, Janet Kagan (also a Drama League Board member) and Howard Kagan and the Drama League's Executive Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Program Director, Sherri Eden Barber.

The Drama League Directors Project is the paramount career development program for up and coming directors. Since its founding in 1984, the Drama League's Directors Project has over 300 alumni working in all facets of entertainment ranging from Broadway to television. The program itself aims to help directors in their professional growth through unique experiences and opportunities in the professional community. After spending a week in New York City, the directors will be placed with
working professionals across the country.

The 2018 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Jake Beckhard, Jennifer Chang, Tara Elliott, Kyle Haden, Myeongsik Jason Jang, Kemar Jewel, Seonjae Kim, Margaret Lee, Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Ivey Lowe, and Christopher Nùñez. They will be publicly introduced to the professional theatre community during the 84th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway). The Drama League Awards Chair is Bonnie Comley.

More information can be found at www.dramaleague.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Sherri Eden Barber, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Sherri Eden Barber

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Jake Beckhard

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Jennifer Chang

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Tara Elliott

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Kyle Haden

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Myeongsik Jason Jang

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Kemar Jewel

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Seonjae Kim

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Margaret Lee

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Dennis Li

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Ivey Lowe

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Christopher Nez

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Janet Kagan and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Janet Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Janet Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Howard Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan

Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel and the Company SKINTIGHT Meet the Press!
  • Up on the Marquee: SKINTIGHT with Idina Menzel
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's SKINTIGHT, with Idina Menzel & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Stewart F. Lane Inducted into the Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala with Jessie Mueller, Lena Hall, John Gallagher, Jr. & More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       