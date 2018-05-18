Photo Coverage: The Drama League: Meet The Directing Fellows Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley

Every spring the new crop of Drama League Directing Fellows come to New York City for a week of immersion with theater professionals. Bonnie Comley, Vice President of the Board for the Drama League and her husband six time Tony Winner, Stewart F. Lane hosted a dinner at the new Bond45 for a pre-theater meal and conversation about commercial producing. Also, at the table to share their expertise was another multi Tony Award winning couple, Janet Kagan (also a Drama League Board member) and Howard Kagan and the Drama League's Executive Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Program Director, Sherri Eden Barber.

The Drama League Directors Project is the paramount career development program for up and coming directors. Since its founding in 1984, the Drama League's Directors Project has over 300 alumni working in all facets of entertainment ranging from Broadway to television. The program itself aims to help directors in their professional growth through unique experiences and opportunities in the professional community. After spending a week in New York City, the directors will be placed with

working professionals across the country.

The 2018 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Jake Beckhard, Jennifer Chang, Tara Elliott, Kyle Haden, Myeongsik Jason Jang, Kemar Jewel, Seonjae Kim, Margaret Lee, Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Ivey Lowe, and Christopher Nùñez. They will be publicly introduced to the professional theatre community during the 84th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway). The Drama League Awards Chair is Bonnie Comley.

More information can be found at www.dramaleague.org.

