THE WAVERLY GALLERY
Click Here for More Articles on THE WAVERLY GALLERY

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Oct. 26, 2018  

The legendary Elaine May made her official return to Broadway last night when The Waverly Gallery held its opening night.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.

More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast includes Grammy Award winner and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony-winner David Cromer, and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera and Tony Award-winner Joan Allen.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Lobby Cast Board

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges and Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen and David Cromer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen and David Cromer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Lucas Hedges and Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen and David Cromer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges and Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen and David Cromer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May and Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May and Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Lucas Hedges and Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen, David Cromer, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Joan Allen, Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Joan Allen, Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Joan Allen, Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Joan Allen, Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May, Joan Allen, Kenneth Lonergan

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Elaine May, Joan Allen, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Elaine May, Joan Allen, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May and Kenneth Lonergan

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen, David Cromer, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, David Cromer and Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen, David Cromer and Kenneth Lonergan

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Lucas Hedges, David Cromer, Joan Allen and Elaine May

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges, Elaine May, Joan Allen, David Cromer, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges

Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE WAVERLY GALLERY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Elaine May

buy tickets

Related Articles







From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Life of Marin Mazzie Celebrated at the Gershwin Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Bryan Terrell Clark Hosts His Last #EduHam
  • Photo Coverage: Lindsay Mendez Previews Her Show at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration Party For GLORIA: A LIFE
  • Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of GLORIA: A LIFE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE