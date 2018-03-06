Photo Coverage: The Cast of Roundabout's TRAVESTIES Meets The Press

The cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch all the action. Check out the first photos of the full cast below!

Travesties will star Tom Hollander as Henry Carr with Peter McDonaldreprising his role as James Joyce from the Menier Chocolate Factoryproduction, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Dan Butler as Lenin, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett. Previously announced actor Nicholas Woodeson departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Tony nominee Patrick Marber will return to direct after the sold-out productions at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the West End.

Travesties will begin preview performances on Thursday, March 29, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Travesties returns to Broadway in a "near-miraculous production" of "mind-bending splendor" (New York Times). In 1917 Zurich, an artist - Tristan Tzara, a writer - James Joyce, and a revolutionary - Lenin, collide in a kaleidoscopic thrill-ride that's "wickedly playful, intensely entertaining, infectiously theatrical" (Time Out London).

Roundabout reunites with playwright Tom Stoppard (Indian Ink, The Real Thing) and director Patrick Marber (Howard Katz, After Miss Julie) for a dazzling revival from London's Menier Chocolate Factory (Sunday in the Park with George).

The creative team includes Tim Hatley (Set and Costume Design), Neil Austin (Lighting Design), Adam Cork (Sound Design and Original Music) and Polly Bennett (Movement).

Roundabout is additionally pleased to welcome returning actors Sara Topham (The Importance of Being Earnest), Patrick Kerr (The Ritz) and Opal Alladin (Hedda Gabler).

Tickets for Travesties are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212- 719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org. Travesties will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

