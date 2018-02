Photo Coverage: Taylor Trensch Takes His First Official Bows in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Last night, Broadway's new Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch, officially began his performances in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen! BroadwayWorld attended the big night, and you can check out photos from Trensch's first bows below!

Trensch is taking over for Noah Galvin, who most recently played Evan following original star Ben Platt's departure from the show.

Trensch was most recently seen in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! as Barnaby Tucker. His other Broadway credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Matilda.

Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, and Will Roland have all extended their contracts and will remain in the hit musical through May 2018. Kristolyn Lloyd will remain with the show through February 2018.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

