Photo Coverage: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE Celebrates Opening Night!
Adapted by Harry Gibson and directed by King's Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, in collaboration with Greg Esplin, Trainspotting Live is now in performances in a brand new immersive performance space at Roy Arias Stages (777 8th Avenue). Produced by Brass Jar Productions (Drunk Shakespeare) and Olivier Award-winning producer James Seabright, Trainspotting Live officially opened just last night, July 15, 2018.
Set against a dynamic soundscape of 80's dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends, Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. This raw and gritty 75-minute stage experience, offers a real-life look at the effects of addiction, and all its highs and lows, while bringing to life the classic novel and globally successful film with humor, poetry, and provocatively graphic staging.
Drawing strong parallels to the opioid crisis ravaging small towns and cities across America, Welsh's enduring story and characters exposes the heart of the issue and demonstrates the nondiscriminatory nature of the disease. A beautifully disgusting production that holds nothing back, Trainspotting Live is a must see for avid fans of the film and, for Trainspotting virgins, it provides a powerfully entertaining experience you won't soon forget!
The cast of Trainspotting Live includes Tariq Malik as "Sick Boy," Andrew Barrett as "Renton," Tom Chandler as "Begbie," Lauren Downie as "June," Greg Esplin as "Tommy," Pia Hagen as "Allison" and Oliver Sublet as "Mother Superior."
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
The cast of Trainspotting LIVE
The cast of Trainspotting LIVE
The cast of Trainspotting LIVE
The cast of Trainspotting LIVE
Michael Amendola, Scott Griffin, and Claire Edmonds