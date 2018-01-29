Photo Coverage: THE OUTSIDER Celebrates Opening Night at Paper Mill Playhouse
In politics, the less you know, the higher you'll go! At once a razor-sharp satire and an inspirational tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious send-up of modern American politics, written by Paul Slade Smith and directed by David Esbjornson at Paper Mill Playhouse.
In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy wonk, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. A complete unknown, with no political instincts and a paralyzing fear of public speaking, Ned seems destined to fail. But his political consultants see things a little differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office!
The cast features Kelley Curran (Present Laughter) as Rachel Parsons, Julia Duffy("Newhart"/"Designing Women") as Paige Caldwell, Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as Dave Riley, Erin Noel Grennan ("Law & Order: SVU") as Louise Peakes, Mike Houston ("Orange is the New Black") as A.C. Petersen, Burke Moses (Beauty and the Beast) as Arthur Vance, and Lenny Wolpe (PMP's The Baker's Wife) as Ned Newley.
Paper Mill Playhouse, a leader in accessibility, will offer audio-described performances for The Outsider on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 1:30pm and Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 1:30pm. Prior to these performances at noon, the theater will offer free sensory seminars. Sensory seminars offer an opportunity for patrons with vision loss to hear a live, in-depth description of the production elements of the show and hands-on interaction with key sets, props, and costumes. There will be a sign-interpreted and open-captioned performance on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00pm.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Kelley Curran, Lenny Wolpe, Manoel Feliciano, Paul Slade Smith and Mike Houston
Larry Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director)
Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee
Todd Schmidt (Paper Mill Playhouse Managing Director) and Mark S. Hoebee
Todd Schmidt, Ben Stanton (Lighting Design) and Mark S. Hoebee
Mark S. Hoebee, Jodi Rosenberg (Deputy Mayor Millburn, NJ) and Todd Schmidt
Mark S. Hoebee and Julia Duffy
Sarah Litzsinger, Burke Moses and Jacquelyn Piro Donovan
Mike Houston
Mike Houston
Elizabeth Hope Clancy (Costume Design)
Mike Houston, Manoel Felciano, Paul Slade Smith, Erin Noel Grennan, Julia Duffy, Burke Moses, Kelley Curran , David Esbjornson, Elizabeth Hope Clancy and Lenny Wolpe
Paul Slade Smith (Playwright) and David Esbjornson (Director)
Mark S. Hoebee, Paul Slade Smith and Todd Schmidt
Paul Slade Smith, Erin Noel Grennan, Todd Schmidt and Christopher Slavik