Photo Coverage: Sophia Anne Caruso Previews BEETLEJUICE at BroadwayCon

During day three of BroadwayCon, fans were given the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the most talked-about new shows on Broadway: Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate, Tootsie, and more, hosted by Tootsie's Julie Halston.

Check out photos from Sophia Anne Caruso's performance of Beetlejuice below!

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Eddie Perfect(King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher(The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Stage for First Look during BroadwayCon at New York Hilton Midtown on January 13, 2019 in New York City.



Sophia Anne Caruso



Sophia Anne Caruso and Julie Halston



Sophia Anne Caruso and Julie Halston



Julie Halston and Sophia Anne Caruso



Julie Halston and Sophia Anne Caruso



Julie Halston and Sophia Anne Caruso



Julie Halston and Sophia Anne Caruso



