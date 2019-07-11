BEETLEJUICE
Photo Coverage: Sophia Anne Caruso Honored With Sardi's Portrait

Jul. 11, 2019  

Sophia Anne Caruso, currently starring as Lydia in Beetlejuice the Musical, is the latest Broadway star to be honored with a portrait at Sardi's!

BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out the photos below!

Beetlejuice stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, two-time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso with her mother, Deena Moe Caruso and father, Steve Caruso

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Max Klimavicius

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Max Klimavicius

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Max Klimavicius

Sophia Anne Caruso with her mother, Deena Moe Caruso and father, Steve Caruso

Gabrielle Palitz and Sophia Anne Caruso

Jamie deRoy and Sophia Anne Caruso

Jamie deRoy and Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure and Leslie Kritzer

Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure and Leslie Kritzer

The â€œBeetlejuiceâ€' Family with Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Walter McBride

