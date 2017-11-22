Photo Flash: Sneak Peek - Uma Thurman Makes Her Broadway Debut in THE PARISIAN WOMAN

Scroll down to check out a "first look" production photo of Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, and Marton Csokas in The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by Beau Willimon and directed by Pam MacKinnon, currently in previews ahead of a Thursday, November 30th opening night at Hudson Theatre on Broadway (141 W. 44th Street)!

The cast stars Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, along with Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Uma Thurman as 'Chloe', Josh Lucas as 'Tom', and Martin Csokas as 'Peter'