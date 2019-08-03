Photo Coverage: Sarah McLachlan Appears With Steven Reineke and the New York Pops at Forest Hills

The New York Pops and Music Director Steven Reineke returned for their fifth summer season at Forest Hills Stadium-the historic sporting and entertainment venue located in the Queens, New York neighborhood of Forest Hills-for an intimate evening with multi-platinum singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan on Friday, August 2, 2019, presented by Madison House Presents.

With over 30 years in the recording industry, McLachlan is best known for her intimate vocals and relatable lyrics. Canadian-born, she is a Grammy and Juno Award winning artist who has sold over 40 million albums throughout her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The New York Pops' Kids in the Stadium program, supported in part by Madison House Presents will offer more than 1,000 Queens children and their families an opportunity to attend and learn about live music for free for a fifth consecutive year. The New York Pops' appearance is generously supported by the City of New York and the New York City Council.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Forest Hills Tennis Stadium



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke take the stage with The New York Pops



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan and The New York Pops



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Steven Reineke and Sarah McLachlan



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke



Sarah McLachlan and Steven Reineke