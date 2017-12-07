Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Two Years on Broadway

School of Rock celebrated two years on Broadway yesterday, December 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and crew, and you can check out photo coverage below!

School of Rock - The Musical currently stars Justin Collette as Dewey Finn, Analisa Leaming as Rosalie Mullins, Jonathan Gould as Ned, Lori Eve Marinacci as Patty,Conner John Gillooly as the Dewey Alternate, Zachary Zwelling as Zack, Rachel Katzke as Katie, Levi Buksbazen as Freddy, Walden Sullivan as Lawrence, Olivia Chun as Summer, Amadi Chapata as Tomika, and John Allyn as Billy. The adult ensemble includes Natalie Charle Ellis, Badia Farha, Nehal Joshi, Andrew Kober, Lulu Lloyd, Jaygee Macapugay, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O'Neill, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, Jeremy Woodard, and J. Michael Zygo. The kids ensemble features Terrance Bell Jr., Chloe Bryan, Michael Cascetta, Gabrielle Greene, Sophia Kekllas, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Demi Singleton, and Annabelle Wachtel.

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics byGlenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potterand music supervision by Ethan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical opened, also to rave reviews, on London's West End at the New London Theatre. Performances began on October 24, 2016 with an official opening night on November 14, 2016. The musical launched its national tour on September 30th, 2017 in Rochester, New York.

Tickets for School of Rock - The Musical are $59 - $155 and are available by visiting the Winter Garden Theatre box office Monday - Saturdays between 10:00 am - 8:00 pm and Sundays from 12:00 pm - 6:00pm, online at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Performances of School of Rock - The Musical are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays at 7 pm, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



'School of Rock' Celebrates Two Years on Broadway at the Brazen Tavern in New York City.



