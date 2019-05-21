Photo Coverage: Pasek & Paul, and More Attend Dramatists Guild Foundation's Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music

On the evening of May 13, Dramatists Guild Foundation and Morgan Stanley hosted An Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music.

The event was hosted by Morgan Stanley, First Vice President and Financial Advisor, Patrick Morrow, and Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor, and Global Sports & Entertainment Director, Nadine Wong.

The evening was composed of a panel discussion on philanthropy moderated by Morrow, featuring Managing Director of Philanthropy Management, Morgan Stanley, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, Executive Director of Strategy & Advisory Solutions, Morgan Stanley Andrea Levine Sanft, and Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Morgan Stanley, Audrey Choi.

The evening concluded with a special performance by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who sang songs from their hit show Dear Evan Hansen, and their movie La La Land, and spoke about their history with and service as Board Members of the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





