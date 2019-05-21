Photo Coverage: Pasek & Paul, and More Attend Dramatists Guild Foundation's Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music

May. 21, 2019  

On the evening of May 13, Dramatists Guild Foundation and Morgan Stanley hosted An Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music.

The event was hosted by Morgan Stanley, First Vice President and Financial Advisor, Patrick Morrow, and Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor, and Global Sports & Entertainment Director, Nadine Wong.

The evening was composed of a panel discussion on philanthropy moderated by Morrow, featuring Managing Director of Philanthropy Management, Morgan Stanley, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, Executive Director of Strategy & Advisory Solutions, Morgan Stanley Andrea Levine Sanft, and Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Morgan Stanley, Audrey Choi.

The evening concluded with a special performance by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who sang songs from their hit show Dear Evan Hansen, and their movie La La Land, and spoke about their history with and service as Board Members of the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Stanley Steinberg, Rachel Routh and Ken Fallin

Rachel Routh and Joseph A. Bierman

Rachel Routh and Joseph A. Bierman

Stanley Steinberg, Michael Gordon and Ken Fallin

Rachel Routh, Barbara Olcott, Allie Olcott and Patrick Morrow

Patrick Morrow, Barbara Olcott and Peter Ratray

Jeremy Swanten and Kyle Hass

Stanley Steinberg, Jeremy Swanten, Kyle Hass and Ken Fallin

David Henry

David Henry Hwang

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Justin Paul

Justin Paul

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Justin Paul

Benj Pasek

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Arianna Chang, Nadine Wong, David Henry Hwang and Audrey Choi

Nadine Wong

Nadine Wong

Nadine Wong

Rachel Routh

Rachel Routh

Rachel Routh

Rachel Routh

Rachel Routh

Nadine Wong

Patrick Morrow, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, Andrea Levine Sanft and Audrey Choi

Patrick Morrow, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, Andrea Levine Sanft and Audrey Choi

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Patrick Morrow and Melanie Schnoll-Begun

Andrea Levine Sanft and Audrey Choi

Patrick Morrow, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, Andrea Levine Sanft and Audrey Choi

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Nadine Wong, Audrey Choi, Patrick Morrow, Andrea Levine Sanft and Melanie Schnoll-Begun



