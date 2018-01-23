Photo Coverage: PARTY FACE Opens at City Center

Jan. 23, 2018  

The New York Premiere of Party Face, a new comedy by Isobel Mahon("Glenroe," "Fair City") and directed by Amanda Bearse ("Married...With Children"), opened yesterday, January 22, at City Center Stage 2 (131 West 55th Street) for a run through April 8, 2018. BroadwayWorld attended the big night and you can check out photos below!

Academy Award-winning actress Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap, Pollyanna) is joined by Klea Blackhurst (Goodspeed's Hello, Dolly!, The Nutty Professor), Gina Costigan (Mint Theater's The Suitcase Under the Bed), Brenda Meaney(Indian Ink), and Allison Jean White (Roundabout's Man and Boy).

You're invited to a party that's full of surprises. Careful plans are upended when a mother brings her own food to her daughter's party-and also the "right" person to be her daughter's new best friend. They put on their "party faces" and hope for the best--but when facades crack, secrets spill...and laughter roars as their revelry leads to revelations.

PARTY FACE features set design by Jeff Ridenour, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume designs by Lara de Bruijn, sound design by Damien Figueras and casting by Pat McCorkle, CSA, McCorkle Casting, Ltd. Brierpatch Productionsserves as general management.

PARTY FACE is currently touring Ireland as a Jan Warner production under its original title BOOM?, starring playwright Isobel Mahon.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Alison Cimmet, Brenda Meaney, Gina Costigan, KleaBlackhurst, Hayley Mills, Allison Jean White and Amanda Bearse

Amanda Bearse

Hayley Mills

Alison Cimmet

Gina Costigan

KLea Blackhurst

Brenda Meaney

Allison Jean White

Amanda Bearse

David Garrison

David Garrison and Amanda Bearse

David Garrison and Amanda Bearse

David Garrison and Amanda Bearse

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb

Anita Gillette

Anita Gillette

Jamie deRoy

David Garrison

Juliet Mills

Juliet Mills

Juliet Mills

Maxwell Caulfield

Maxwell Caulfield

Maxwell Caufield and Juliet Mills

Hayley Mills

Hayley Mills

Hayley Mills and Juliet Mills

Hayley Mills and Juliet Mills

Juliet Mills, Amanda Bearse and Hayley Mills


Walter McBride

