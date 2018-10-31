Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DAYS OF RAGE

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater presents the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, Days of Rage, directed by Trip Cullman.

The company features Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue), Lauren Patten, and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

The show officially opened last night, October 30, at the Tony Kiser Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Against the backdrop of an endless, unwinnable war raging halfway across the world, and a polarizing president recklessly stoking the flames of racist backlash at home - a generation of young people rises up to demand change from a corrupt political establishment. It is October, 1969 and unbeknownst to the rest of the world, three 20-something radicals are busy planning the impending revolution from a quiet college town in Upstate New York. But when two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart. By the Tony Award-winning writer of Dear Evan Hansen, Days of Rage is a timely new play about means and ends, ideals and extremes, and the perils of changing the world.

Theatre Marquee for the Second Stage Production of "Days Of Rage" at Tony Kiser Theater on October 30, 2018 in New York City.



Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley



Lauren Molina



Nick Cearley



Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley



Zach Braff



Zach Braff



Zach Braff



Nick Cordero and Zach Braff



Tom Kitt



Kathryn Gallagher



Kathryn Gallagher



Kathryn Gallagher



Will Roland



Will Roland



Will Roland



Halley Feiffer



Halley Feiffer



Theo Stockman



Theo Stockman



Corey Cott



Steven Levenson



Steven Levenson



Wesley Taylor



Wesley Taylor



Lindsay Mendez and Sas Goldberg



Lindsay Mendez and Sas Goldberg



Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick



Blair Brown



Blair Brown



Bess Wohl



Bess Wohl



Benim Foster and Rachel Bay Jones



Benim Foster and Rachel Bay Jones



Kyle Beltran



Kyle Beltran



Lindsay Mendez