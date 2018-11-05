AMERICAN SON
Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON!

Nov. 5, 2018  

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son, playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street), opened officially last night, November 4, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMERICAN SON Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The Opening Night Party For AMERICAN SON
  • Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE at the National Theatre
  • Photo Throwback: Stephen Sondheim at WEST SIDE STORY in 1980
  • Up on the Marquee: RUBEN AND CLAY'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE