Photo Coverage: New Dramatists Salute THE ICEMAN COMETH Star Denzel Washington

May. 15, 2018  

New Dramatists, Tony® Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, just honored Tony®and Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington at its 69th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute. Washington, currently starring on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, directed by George C. Wolfe, received New Dramatists' 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award. Tributes to Mr. Washington and performances were presented by three-time Grammy Award-winner Branford Marsalis with bassist Noah Jackson, Tony®Award-winners George C. Wolfe and Stephen McKinley Henderson, Constanza Romero (August Wilson Estate), and Pulitzer Prize finalist and New Dramatists resident playwright Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity).

"Mr. Washington has earned his career status through hard-work and excellence," says Emily Morse, Artistic Director of New Dramatists. "He's a professional actor who continues to pursue artistic challenges, for example, undertaking the plays of August Wilson, an alumnus of New Dramatists, and Eugene O'Neill. It's his fearless risk-taking that connects him to what the playwrights working at New Dramatists and the collaborators who support their processes seek every day. He is a respected, consummate artist, and for this reason we wish to honor him at this year's luncheon."

Denzel Washington is the most lauded stage and screen actor of his generation. His unforgettable performances have garnered him two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and countless other awards. He received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for the crime drama Training Day (2001). In addition, he has been nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), and August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences (2016), in which he reprised his Tony Award-winning role opposite Viola Davis. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Mr. Washington. Most recently he was nominated for an Academy Award for Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017). Other notable credits include A Soldier's Story (1984), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), Remember the Titans (2000), Inside Man (2006), The Great Debaters (2007), and American Gangster (2007). Mr. Washington's professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. He rose to fame when he landed the role of Dr. Phillip Chandler in the long-running hit NBC television series "St. Elsewhere." His other credits include the television movies "The George McKenna Story," "License to Kill," and "Wilma." In 2016, Mr. Washington was selected as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

Each year, New Dramatists salutes individuals who have made an outstanding artistic contribution to the theatre community. Past luncheon honorees include Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Susan Stroman, Seth Gelblum, Bernadette Peters, Roger Berlind, Julie Taymor, Horton Foote, Edward Albee, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Andrews, Glenn Close, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Miller, Neil Simon, Jerry Herman, Terrence McNally, Barbara Cook, John Kander & Fred Ebb, August Wilson, and Gwen Verdon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen

Storm Lever
Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Storm Lever, Ariana DeBose
Storm Lever, Ariana DeBose

Andrew Pirozzi
Andrew Pirozzi

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

LaChanze, Aaron Krohn
LaChanze, Aaron Krohn

LaChanze
LaChanze

Sam Clemmett
Sam Clemmett

Will Roland
Will Roland

Celia Weston
Celia Weston

Stephen McKinley Henderson
Stephen McKinley Henderson

Clark Middleton
Clark Middleton

Nilo Cruz
Nilo Cruz

Noah Jackson, Branford Marsalis
Noah Jackson, Branford Marsalis

Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, Lilli Cooper
Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, Lilli Cooper

John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo

Rema Webb
Rema Webb

Andre Ward
Andre Ward

Jim Dale
Jim Dale

Jared Zirilli
Jared Zirilli

Ken Robinson
Ken Robinson

Constanza Romero
Constanza Romero

Cast members of SUMMER
Cast members of SUMMER

Caitlin Kinnunen
Caitlin Kinnunen

Cast and creative team members of THE BAND'S VISIT
Cast and creative team members of THE BAND'S VISIT

Ari'el Stachel
Ari'el Stachel

Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf

Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth

Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez

Colin Callender, Alex Price, Poppy Miller, Paul Thornley
Colin Callender, Alex Price, Poppy Miller, Paul Thornley

Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Grey Henson
Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Grey Henson

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman

Grey Henson
Grey Henson

Alex Boniello
Alex Boniello

Eric Peterson
Eric Peterson

Alison Luff
Alison Luff

Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff

George C. Wolfe
George C. Wolfe

Brittany Pollack
Brittany Pollack

Denise Gough
Denise Gough

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Susan Brown
Susan Brown

Marianne Elliot
Marianne Elliot

Tim Levy
Tim Levy

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Tim Levy, Denise Gough, Marianne Elliot, Susan Brown, Jordan Roth
Tim Levy, Denise Gough, Marianne Elliot, Susan Brown, Jordan Roth

Ashley Park
Ashley Park

Tamara Tunie
Tamara Tunie

Deborah Crowe, Jamie Parker
Deborah Crowe, Jamie Parker

ReGina Taylor
ReGina Taylor

Joyce Randolph
Joyce Randolph

Tamyra Gray, Lea Salonga
Tamyra Gray, Lea Salonga

Justin Peck
Justin Peck

Lindsay Mendez, Alexander Gemignani
Lindsay Mendez, Alexander Gemignani

Alison Pill
Alison Pill

Alison Pill, Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson
Alison Pill, Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson

Judith Light, Glenda Jackson
Judith Light, Glenda Jackson

Judith Light
Judith Light

Patrick Page
Patrick Page

Karen Ziemba
Karen Ziemba

Lynn Nottage and guest
Lynn Nottage and guest

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle

Margaret Colin
Margaret Colin

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Len Cariou
Len Cariou

Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson

David Morse
David Morse

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad

Joel Grey
Joel Grey

Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni


