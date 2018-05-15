Photo Coverage: New Dramatists Salute THE ICEMAN COMETH Star Denzel Washington

New Dramatists, Tony® Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, just honored Tony®and Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington at its 69th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute. Washington, currently starring on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, directed by George C. Wolfe, received New Dramatists' 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award. Tributes to Mr. Washington and performances were presented by three-time Grammy Award-winner Branford Marsalis with bassist Noah Jackson, Tony®Award-winners George C. Wolfe and Stephen McKinley Henderson, Constanza Romero (August Wilson Estate), and Pulitzer Prize finalist and New Dramatists resident playwright Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity).

"Mr. Washington has earned his career status through hard-work and excellence," says Emily Morse, Artistic Director of New Dramatists. "He's a professional actor who continues to pursue artistic challenges, for example, undertaking the plays of August Wilson, an alumnus of New Dramatists, and Eugene O'Neill. It's his fearless risk-taking that connects him to what the playwrights working at New Dramatists and the collaborators who support their processes seek every day. He is a respected, consummate artist, and for this reason we wish to honor him at this year's luncheon."

Denzel Washington is the most lauded stage and screen actor of his generation. His unforgettable performances have garnered him two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and countless other awards. He received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for the crime drama Training Day (2001). In addition, he has been nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), and August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences (2016), in which he reprised his Tony Award-winning role opposite Viola Davis. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Mr. Washington. Most recently he was nominated for an Academy Award for Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017). Other notable credits include A Soldier's Story (1984), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), Remember the Titans (2000), Inside Man (2006), The Great Debaters (2007), and American Gangster (2007). Mr. Washington's professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. He rose to fame when he landed the role of Dr. Phillip Chandler in the long-running hit NBC television series "St. Elsewhere." His other credits include the television movies "The George McKenna Story," "License to Kill," and "Wilma." In 2016, Mr. Washington was selected as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

Each year, New Dramatists salutes individuals who have made an outstanding artistic contribution to the theatre community. Past luncheon honorees include Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Susan Stroman, Seth Gelblum, Bernadette Peters, Roger Berlind, Julie Taymor, Horton Foote, Edward Albee, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Andrews, Glenn Close, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Miller, Neil Simon, Jerry Herman, Terrence McNally, Barbara Cook, John Kander & Fred Ebb, August Wilson, and Gwen Verdon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Lynn Cohen



Storm Lever



Ariana DeBose



Storm Lever, Ariana DeBose



Andrew Pirozzi



Glenda Jackson



LaChanze, Aaron Krohn



LaChanze



Sam Clemmett



Will Roland



Celia Weston



Stephen McKinley Henderson



Clark Middleton



Nilo Cruz



Noah Jackson, Branford Marsalis



Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, Lilli Cooper



John Leguizamo



Rema Webb



Andre Ward



Jim Dale



Jared Zirilli



Ken Robinson



Constanza Romero



Cast members of SUMMER



Caitlin Kinnunen



Cast and creative team members of THE BAND'S VISIT



Ari'el Stachel



Laurie Metcalf



Daryl Roth



Lindsay Mendez



Colin Callender, Alex Price, Poppy Miller, Paul Thornley



Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Grey Henson



Ethan Slater



Taylor Louderman



Grey Henson



Alex Boniello



Eric Peterson



Alison Luff



Kerry Butler



Lauren Ridloff



George C. Wolfe



Brittany Pollack



Denise Gough



Jordan Roth



Susan Brown



Marianne Elliot



Tim Levy



Gavin Lee



Tim Levy, Denise Gough, Marianne Elliot, Susan Brown, Jordan Roth



Ashley Park



Tamara Tunie



Deborah Crowe, Jamie Parker



ReGina Taylor



Joyce Randolph



Tamyra Gray, Lea Salonga



Justin Peck



Lindsay Mendez, Alexander Gemignani



Alison Pill



Alison Pill, Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson



Judith Light, Glenda Jackson



Judith Light



Patrick Page



Karen Ziemba



Lynn Nottage and guest



Anthony Boyle



Margaret Colin



Andrew Garfield



Kenny Leon



Alex Newell



Len Cariou



Susan Kelechi Watson



David Morse



Hailey Kilgore



Condola Rashad



Joel Grey



Noma Dumezweni