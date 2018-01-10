AMY AND THE ORPHANS
Click Here for More Articles on AMY AND THE ORPHANS

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS

Jan. 10, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world-premiere production Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by eight-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

Amy and the Orphans will star Jamie Brewer ("American Horror Story") as "Amy," Vanessa Aspillaga as "Kathy," Mark Blum as "Jacob," Diane Davis as "Sarah," Josh McDermitt as "Bobby" and Debra Monk as "Maggie."

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti(Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) and John Gromada(Sound and Original Compositions).

Amy and the Orphans will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on February 1, 2018, and open officially on March 1, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 22, 2018.

Roundabout welcomes Jamie Brewer as she takes on the title role of "Amy," a woman with Down syndrome who helps her family deal with their father's death. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's RELEVANCE, with Jayne Houdyshell & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's THE AMATEURS
  • Photo Coverage: Jake Shears Makes his Broadway Debut In KINKY BOOTS
  • Photo Coverage: A Final Farewell to Those We've Lost in 2017
  • Photo Coverage: Take a Look Back on 2017's Top Curtain Call Moments!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com