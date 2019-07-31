Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL, Led By Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Lena Hall, and More!

Jul. 31, 2019  

Bat Out of Hell officially begins its run at City Center tomorrow, August 1! The cast met the press recently and BroadwayWorld was there.

Check out the photos below!

The New York City run for Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will begin performances at New York City Center on August 1, 2019 with an Opening Night set for August 8, 2019. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will star Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him will be Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212 581 1212 or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jay Scheib and Xena Gusthart

Jay Scheib and Xena Gusthart

Jay Scheib and Xena Gusthart

Andre Polec, Christina Bennington, Bradley Dean, Lena Hall, Avoince Hoyles, Danielle Steers, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Jay Scheib, Xena Gusthart and the cast

Andre Polec, Christina Bennington, Bradley Dean, Lena Hall, Avoince Hoyles, Danielle Steers, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Jay Scheib, Xena Gusthart and the cast

Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Andre Polec, Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers and Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers and Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers and Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Avoince Hoyles

Avoince Hoyles

Avoince Hoyles

Avoince Hoyles

Bradley Dean and Lena Hall

Bradley Dean and Lena Hall

Bradley Dean

Bradley Dean and Lena Hall

Bradley Dean and Lena Hall

