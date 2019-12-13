Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON, Starring Laura Linney

The London Theatre Company's production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney will start previews on Saturday, January 4 at 8pm. My Name is Lucy Barton will open January 15, 2020 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Tickets are available via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200, or at The Friedman Theatre box office.

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

The cast and creatives recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"My Name Is Lucy Barton" Photo Call at the MTC Rehearsal Studio on December 12, 2019 in New York City.



