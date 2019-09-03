Photo Coverage: Meet the Broadway Company of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The company of Broadway's latest bio-musical outing, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, met the press before they bring the life story of this revolutionary artist rollin' onto Broadway! Check out photos from the event below!

Adrienne Warren leads the cast in in the title role, with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor(Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.

Also included in the company will be Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites(Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush(Dear Evan Hansen), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five-star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through January 11, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts



Daniel J. Watts



Dr. Dawnn Lewis



Tali Pelman, Adrienne Warren, Katori Hall, and Phyllida Lloyd



Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Cast and Creative Team of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Nick Scandalios, James L Nederlander, Mark Thompson, Nicholas Skilbeck, Jeff Snugg, Nevin Steinberg, Ethan Popp, Anthony Van Laast, Phyllisa Lloyd, and Tali Pelman



James L Nederlander, Anthony Van Laast, Tali Pelman, Phyllida Lloyd, Mark Thompson, and Nick Scandalios