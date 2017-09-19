Photo Coverage: MCC's CHARM Celebrates Opening Night!

MCC Theater launches its 2017-18 season with the NYC premiere of the acclaimed transgender-themed play Charm- inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen. Charm is a play by Chicago-based, Jefferson Award-winning playwright Philip Dawkins and will be directed by Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis. Charm opened last night, September 18, at the Lucille Lortel Theater (121 Christopher Street).

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Leading the cast of Charm in the role of Mama - a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman - will be actress Sandra Caldwell, in her first major NYC role. Caldwell will be joined by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Emmy nominee Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson, and Lauren F. Walker.

When Mama Darleena Andrews-a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman-takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago's Center on Halsted, Philip Dawkins' Charm asks: How do we lift each other up when the world wants to tear us down?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of CHARM



The cast of CHARM



The cast of CHARM



Miss Gloria Allen, Philip Dawkins, Will Davis



Miss Gloria Allen



Miss Gloria Allen



Philip Dawkins, Miss Gloria Allen, Will Davis



Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, Philip Dawkins, Miss Gloria Allen, Will Davis, William Cantler, Blake West



Will Davis



Will Davis



Philip Dawkins



Philip Dawkins



The cast of CHARM



The cast and creative team of CHARM



Sandra Caldwell, Miss Gloria Allen



Sandra Caldwell



Sandra Caldwell



Hallie Sahar, Miss Gloria Allen



Michael David Baldwin



Michael David Baldwin



Jojo Brown



Jojo Brown



Marky Irene Diven



Marky Irene Diven



Lauren F. Walker



Lauren F. Walker



Hallie Sahar



Hallie Sahar



Marquise Vilson



Marquise Vilson



Michael Lorz



Michael Lorz



Kelli Simpkins



Kelli Simpkins