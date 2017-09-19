Photo Coverage: MCC's CHARM Celebrates Opening Night!

Sep. 19, 2017  

MCC Theater launches its 2017-18 season with the NYC premiere of the acclaimed transgender-themed play Charm- inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen. Charm is a play by Chicago-based, Jefferson Award-winning playwright Philip Dawkins and will be directed by Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis. Charm opened last night, September 18, at the Lucille Lortel Theater (121 Christopher Street).

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Leading the cast of Charm in the role of Mama - a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman - will be actress Sandra Caldwell, in her first major NYC role. Caldwell will be joined by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Emmy nominee Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson, and Lauren F. Walker.

When Mama Darleena Andrews-a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman-takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago's Center on Halsted, Philip Dawkins' Charm asks: How do we lift each other up when the world wants to tear us down?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of CHARM

The cast of CHARM

The cast of CHARM

Miss Gloria Allen, Philip Dawkins, Will Davis

Miss Gloria Allen

Miss Gloria Allen

Philip Dawkins, Miss Gloria Allen, Will Davis

Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, Philip Dawkins, Miss Gloria Allen, Will Davis, William Cantler, Blake West

Will Davis

Will Davis

Philip Dawkins

Philip Dawkins

The cast of CHARM

The cast and creative team of CHARM

Sandra Caldwell, Miss Gloria Allen

Sandra Caldwell

Sandra Caldwell

Hallie Sahar, Miss Gloria Allen

Michael David Baldwin

Michael David Baldwin

Jojo Brown

Jojo Brown

Marky Irene Diven

Marky Irene Diven

Lauren F. Walker

Lauren F. Walker

Hallie Sahar

Hallie Sahar

Marquise Vilson

Marquise Vilson

Michael Lorz

Michael Lorz

Kelli Simpkins

Kelli Simpkins

Jennifer Broski

