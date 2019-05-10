Photo Coverage: MCC Theater Celebrates Opening Night of BLKS

MCC Theater's New York Premiere production of BLKS, written by Aziza Barnes, and directed by Robert O'Hara opened just last night, May 9, in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street).

The cast features Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Chris Myers and Coral Peña.

When shit goes down, your girls show up. As sharply funny as it is poignant, BLKS introduces us to Octavia, Imani and June-three twenty somethings in New York City hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot. They smoke a lot. They try to have sex...a lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them. Robert O'Hara (Booty Candy, Mankind) directs. Poet Aziza Barnes makes her playwrighting debut which signifies the arrival of a wholly original voice.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Marie Botha, Coral Pena, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Chris Myers



Chris Myers



Robert O'Hara, Aziza Barnes



Aziza Barnes



Antoinette Crowe-Legacy



Paige Gilbert



Alfie Fuller



Coral Pena



Marie Botha



Marie Botha, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Chris Myers, Coral Pena, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy



The cast and creative team of BLKS