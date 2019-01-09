Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Today, MCC Theater Artistic Directors Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, and Executive Director Blake West officially opened MCC's first permanent home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. For the first time in the Theater's 32-year history, MCC will bring the company's mainstage productions, new play development, and public engagement and education programming under one roof.

Speakers at the festivities included actor and MCC Board Member Julianna Margulies; writer, director, and MCC Board Member Peter Hedges; MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan; playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, 2017/18); Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl; and Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Lorraine Grillo.

In celebration of the opening of The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, MCC announced two new development programs and an expansion of its access initiatives. SongLabs is a program that supports the development of new musical works by providing writers with dramaturgical assistance and the opportunity to participate in a public reading series. WorkLabs is a program that brings four early-career playwrights together who will receive resources, artist feedback, and professional support while developing a script. The program culminates in a rigorous workshop process and public reading series. As an expansion of its public engagement programs, MCC will offer front-row, $30 seats for all performances in the Newman Mills Theater as well as limited $30 accessible seating.

