Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Jan. 9, 2019  

Today, MCC Theater Artistic Directors Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, and Executive Director Blake West officially opened MCC's first permanent home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. For the first time in the Theater's 32-year history, MCC will bring the company's mainstage productions, new play development, and public engagement and education programming under one roof.

Speakers at the festivities included actor and MCC Board Member Julianna Margulies; writer, director, and MCC Board Member Peter Hedges; MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan; playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, 2017/18); Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl; and Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Lorraine Grillo.

In celebration of the opening of The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, MCC announced two new development programs and an expansion of its access initiatives. SongLabs is a program that supports the development of new musical works by providing writers with dramaturgical assistance and the opportunity to participate in a public reading series. WorkLabs is a program that brings four early-career playwrights together who will receive resources, artist feedback, and professional support while developing a script. The program culminates in a rigorous workshop process and public reading series. As an expansion of its public engagement programs, MCC will offer front-row, $30 seats for all performances in the Newman Mills Theater as well as limited $30 accessible seating.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Blake West

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Blake West

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Susan Raanan

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Susan Raanan

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Peter Hedges

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Peter Hedges

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Will Cantler, Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Will Cantler, Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Will Cantler, Bernard Telsey, Robert LuPone

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Bernard Telsey

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Will Cantler

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Robert LuPone

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Tom Finkelpearl

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Tom Finkelpearl

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Lorraine Grillo

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Lorraine Grillo

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Julianna Margulies

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Julianna Margulies

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Tom Finkelpearl, Lorraine Grillo, Will Cantler, Robert LuPone, Jocelyn Bioh, Julianna Margulies, Bernard Telsey, Peter Hedges, Susan Raanan, Blake West

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
MCC Staff and Alumni celebrate opening of new home

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
MCC Staff and Alumni celebrate opening of new home

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
MCC Staff and Alumni celebrate opening of new home

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
MCC Staff and Alumni celebrate opening of new home

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Robert W. Wilson Theater Space

Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Robert W. Wilson Theater Space

Related Articles






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For CHOIR BOY
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public Theater's 15th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival
  • Photo Coverage: Roundabout and Fiasco Theater's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Meets the Press!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE